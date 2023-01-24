The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company returns to the world in 2022

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JANUARY 24, 2023 17:56
The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (photo credit: EYAL HIRSH)
In 2022, after a two-year moratorium on international performances due to the pandemic, the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (KCDC), known as one of the world’s leading dance companies, returned to the international world of dance, performing in Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic and Romania. The dance company is headed by Artistic Director Rama Be’er, whose unique choreographic character has become the company’s trademark both in Israel and abroad. With its eclectic cast of dancers and its dynamic sensibility, KCDC characterizes Israeli dance at its best and performs regularly in the most respected theaters and at leading festivals worldwide.

In the spring of 2022, the dance company performed in three cities in Spain – Seville, Terrassa and Madrid. In May, the KCDC performed at the 37th Festival Madrid en Danza, considered one of Madrid’s most important cultural events. The Festival attracts numerous dance companies from around the world and encompasses the full range of dance styles, from classical to avant-garde. The Foreign Ministry, through the efforts of the Israeli Embassy in Madrid, provided support for the dance company’s performance at the Festival.

Israeli cultural attaché Sapir Efron said, “The performance was intriguing and mesmerizing and presented Israeli culture at its best."

The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company’s performance opened the Festival and was held on the eve of Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israel Independence Day) before a capacity crowd at the Teatros del Canal, a modern theatre complex that hosts major Spanish and international theatre performances and concerts.

The KCDC is not only known for its famous dance company, but it is also renowned for “Dance Journey,” its international dance program that is held for dancers from around the world at the International Dance Village in Kibbutz Gaaton.

