The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli artists dance love and passion in Belgrade

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
APRIL 19, 2023 23:51
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Orly Portal at the Belgrade Dance Festival (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)
Orly Portal at the Belgrade Dance Festival
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)

Israeli choreographer Orly Portal took center stage at the 20th edition of the Belgrade Dance Festival in March.

For the past two decades, the most renowned Israeli artists, including the Batsheva Dance Company, the Vertigo Dance Company, Roy Assaf, Adi Boutrous, and Inbal Pinto, have participated in the festival offering a glimpse of the diversity of the Jewish State’s dance scene to the Serbian public.

The 2023 edition presented two performances of the choreography “Fakarouni” by Orly Portal, performed by the Orly Portal Dance Company. Founded in 2009, the company is recognizable for the unique mix of ancient dances incorporated into more contemporary forms of expression. Dances of Moroccan Berber tribes, Arab folklore and melodies enchant the viewers over and over.

The press conference of the dance festival with the participation of Ambassador Yahal Villan (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)The press conference of the dance festival with the participation of Ambassador Yahal Villan (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)

Portal’s website describes Fakarouni as “a dance of passion, a temperamental ritual revealing the intimate connection between the temporal body and enduring love.” It is Portal's first choreography for male dancers accompanied by a female voice.

“Gender boundaries blur as ancient power games are explored in depth, forming a new definition of authoritarian masculinity and breakthrough femininity,” the website adds.

Founded and directed by Aja Jung, the Belgrade Dance Festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the City of Belgrade, the Embassies and the Cultural Centers of the participating countries (including the Embassy of Israel), as well as the EU Delegation in Serbia.

Over the course of the years, the festival has brought to the Serbian audience almost 500 choreographic works. Every year, some 20,000 people attend its performances as well as dozens of members of the press. In 2023, the festival featured 17 performances by choreographers and dancers from all over the world. Both performances of “Fakarouni” were sold out. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance serbia performance
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by