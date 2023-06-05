Israeli artists dance of love and broken hearts in Taiwan

Israeli dance company LEV recently performed at the National Theater in Taipei, presenting the final episode of the trilogy “The Brutal Journey of the Heart” at the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA).

Sharon Eyal and Guy Bacher, the company’s co-directors and dancers, had already brought their choreography “OCD LOVE” to Taiwan in 2017, with great success, and were therefore invited to perform again.

“With her fascinating and dark style, Israeli choreographer Sharon Eyal continues to turn the torturing experience of love into the frantic energy of dance and ruminate upon the heartbreaking nakedness and thrills with body movements and whirls of emotions,” read the description of the show on the festival’s website. “With the unique dancing dress designed by the creative director of Dior and electronic music, which integrates folklore guitar, Latin music and African rhythms, this piece of dance bursts out the most explosive force.”

(credit: Stefan Dotter for Dior)

The music for the performance was produced by Uri Lichtik, the father of Israeli electronic music, who incorporated different styles of music.

"The combination of the delicate dance steps - since the dancers performed a significant part of the show with pads on their feet - and the magic of the music captured the hearts of the audience for three consecutive evenings,” said Omer Caspi, Representative of Israel Economic and Cultural office in Taipei. “It was an exciting and breathtaking performance, a moment of true Israeli pride ".