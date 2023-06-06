The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli dance companies bring Spring awakening to Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 6, 2023 17:10
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Israeli dance companies in Germany (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Berlin)
Israeli dance companies appeared in Berlin throughout Spring 2023. Following is a summary of their performances:  MASH Dance Berlin

Machol Shalem Dance House (MASH) Jerusalem and DOCK 11 Berlin have worked together for some time. Together they have been showing selected works by choreographers from Israel and artists who have presented at MASH over the past several years.

The fourth edition of MASH Dance Berlin took place between March 10-19 and presented selected dance works and performances by choreographers who have been showcased at MASH’s Jerusalem International Dance Week 2022.The event was funded by Senate Department for Culture and Europe and supported by the Embassy of the State of Israel in Berlin.

March 10 / 11, 2023 Art Attack / Niv Sheinfeld & Oren Laor

Art Attack is a celebration of dance, 80s New Wave music, and inspiring texts from the great manifestos of 20th Century avant-garde works.

March 17 / 18, 2023, 7 p.m. Raining Men / Or Marin

Raining Men explores and folds the “natural” into the produced “ready-made” by tracing power, violence, delicacy, sexuality and their cravings.

March 19, 2023, 7 p.m. Tsena Urena / Merav Dagan & Stav Marin

Tsena Urena is the second artistic collaboration by Stav Marin and Merav Dagan. The work continues their research, exploring representations of the female body. Through physical and vocal work ranging from meditative mantras to rap and pop songs, they return not only to their personal and bodily history but also to a language that Hebrew culture sought to silence and exclude from the Israeli space  

History was Written by the Losers: Hoedown Showdown

Tamar Lamm, Tilman O’Donnell, David Kern

In “History was Written by the Losers: Hoedown Showdown,” Tamar Lamm, David Kern and Tilman O’Donnell portray three Cowboys, the “Losers” of the title. They drift between singing in folk style about great historical figures – heroes, artists, philosophers, scientists – and dancing, passing movements from one to another while continuously modifying certain details. As the song progresses, we come to understand that the losers have no grasp of historical fact. The history they recount is incorrect but points the way to a new logic of events.

The title is a play on the cliché “History is written by the victors.” The “Losers” attempt with humor and some bitterness to come to grips with the fact that they themselves will never be written into any history book.

Concept, Choreography, Text, Music: Tamar Lamm, David Kern, Tilman O’DonnellThis piece was created with support from WELD (Stockholm) and the Israeli Choreographers Association.

KAMEA DANCE COMPANY

Matthäus-Passion-2727Guest Performance as part of OsterTanzTage 2023A choreography by Tamir Ginz for Kamea Dance Company, inspired by the St. Matthew Passion (BWV 244) of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Is humanity still aching, confused, lamenting and waiting for The Messiah? Are we prepared for The One? An international ballet production inspired by the creation of J. S. Bach, which is considered sacred by the Christian world.
