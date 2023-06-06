Israeli dancers perform in an iconic cultural center in Paris

Israeli dance company Inbal performed in the iconic Le CENTQUATRE-PARIS in the French capital in April. The initiative was supported by the Embassy of Israel in France.

The dancers presented "Suzanne," a new piece by choreographer Emanuel Gat, on music by late American singer Nina Simone recorded at a live performance she gave at the Philharmonic Hall in New York in 1969.

Dancers Shahar Brenner, Noam Deutsch, Or Saadi, Tamara Dekal, Ziv Bashor, Ashad Wiseman, Yonatan Shael, Noam Segal performed in "Suzanne." The choreography aims at offering a multi-layered observation of time, its deceptive nature, and the elusive way in which it is woven into human consciousness.

The three performances were all sold out and the performances were met with a lot of enthusiasm from a very diverse audience. The event also received wide media coverage.

Inbal Dance Theatre was founded in 1949 by Israel Prize Laureate Sara Levi-Tanai, and it is the oldest modern dance company in the country. The shows in Paris marked the first time the company performed in a new format with a young lineup outside of Israel.

Le CENTQUATRE is a new Paris city council artistic establishment and a place for the public to experience art in an ensemble of unique architecture.