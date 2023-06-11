Israeli artists perform in iconic cultural district in Hong Kong

Israeli dancer and choreographer Inbal Pinto debuted in Hong Kong in April, bringing her latest work “Living Room” to the vibrant Asian city.

An original production of the renowned Suzanne Dellal Centre in Tel Aviv, “Living Room” sees the artist dancing into a sparsely furnished room - decorated by murals created by Pinto herself.

The show aims to reflect the sense of isolation experienced by most during the coronavirus pandemic, when the choreography was first conceived by Pinto.

In a dream-like atmosphere, the dancer interacts with the environment and objects surrounding her, until another person appears on stage, turning the piece into a duet - the first duet by Pinto.

Consul General of Israel to Hong Kong Amir Lati with Anat Fischer Leventon, CEO at Suzanne Dellal Centre and with dancer and choreographer Inbal Pinto (credit: CONSULATE GENERAL OF ISRAEL IN HONG KONG/COURTESY)

As explained by the Centre’s website, “​​Living Room” features long-time collaborator dancer Moran Miller and dancer/choreographer Itamar Seroussi. The work also includes original music by cellist and singer Maya Belsitzman.

Anat Fischer Leventon, CEO at Suzanne Dellal Centre, also travelled to Hong Kong with the ensemble.

Two performances of “Living Room” were held as part of the 2023 Freespace Dance series showcasing the work of contemporary women choreographers at the new iconic West Kowloon Cultural District.

After the first show, the artists held a Q&A session with the audience, mostly focused on the experience of art creation amid the limitations caused by the pandemic.

In addition, the Consul General of Israel to Hong Kong Amir Lati organized a reception attended by dozens of members of the local Jewish community, who had the opportunity to learn more about the Suzanne Dellal Centre from Pinto and Fischer Leventon.

Pinto and Fischer Leventon’s trip to Hong Kong was the result of a visit to Israel by Paul Tam, the Executive Director of Performing Arts at the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, who was impressed by his tour at the Suzanne Dellal Centre and the warm welcome he received.