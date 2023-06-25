The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Romanian leaders celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday with Knesset speaker

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 25, 2023 15:01
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Romania)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Romania)

Israel’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated in Romania with a high-end event at the Opera Hall in Bucharest. Attendees of the event included the Prime Minister of Romania, the President of the Parliament and over 1,000 prominent guests, including many members of the Jewish community and Israeli residents.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also participated in the event, which took place during his official visit to the country in May.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in RomaniaCredit: Embassy of Israel in Romania

“The State of Israel is a unicorn because the nation of Israel has given the world the most precious heritage: the Holy Bible, which is the pillar of our civilization,” Ambassador Reuven Azar said during his speech. “At the same time, Israel is a unicorn due to the uniqueness of the Jewish people for being the only one in human history to regain national sovereignty after an exile that spanned a hundred generations.”

The event, which was widely covered by local media, also included the performance of Israeli company Mayumana.

Mayumana is a multidisciplinary group of artists combining dance theater, movement, singing and acting.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in RomaniaCredit: Embassy of Israel in Romania

The company usually performs at "Beit Mayumana" in Old Jaffa. The group includes about fifty artists from different countries, including dancers, singers, actors, and acrobats.

After Mayumana’s performance at the reception, two well-known local producers expressed interest in bringing the company to Romania again. In addition, a member of the Romanian Parliament liked the show so much that she announced she would invite them to perform at a private event she is organizing

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags independence day romania opera
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by