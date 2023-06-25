Romanian leaders celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday with Knesset speaker

Israel’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated in Romania with a high-end event at the Opera Hall in Bucharest. Attendees of the event included the Prime Minister of Romania, the President of the Parliament and over 1,000 prominent guests, including many members of the Jewish community and Israeli residents.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also participated in the event, which took place during his official visit to the country in May.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Romania

“The State of Israel is a unicorn because the nation of Israel has given the world the most precious heritage: the Holy Bible, which is the pillar of our civilization,” Ambassador Reuven Azar said during his speech. “At the same time, Israel is a unicorn due to the uniqueness of the Jewish people for being the only one in human history to regain national sovereignty after an exile that spanned a hundred generations.”

The event, which was widely covered by local media, also included the performance of Israeli company Mayumana.

Mayumana is a multidisciplinary group of artists combining dance theater, movement, singing and acting.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in Romania

The company usually performs at "Beit Mayumana" in Old Jaffa. The group includes about fifty artists from different countries, including dancers, singers, actors, and acrobats.

After Mayumana’s performance at the reception, two well-known local producers expressed interest in bringing the company to Romania again. In addition, a member of the Romanian Parliament liked the show so much that she announced she would invite them to perform at a private event she is organizing.