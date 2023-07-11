The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Batsheva Dance Company takes center stage in Denmark

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 11, 2023 15:47
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
(photo credit: København Danser)
The Batsheva Dance Company ensemble brought a taste of the Israeli dance scene to Denmark in May.

The ensemble offered three sold-out performances in Copenhagen during the prestigious København Danser Festival.

After one of the shows, the Embassy of Israel in Denmark organized a reception for the dancers and the festival leadership, which was attended also by many prominent figures from the country’s cultural scene as well as by many ambassadors. The reception also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel.

A week before the performance, København Danser, with the support of the embassy, also organized a “gaga” dance class attended by some 250 participants

Gaga is an innovative and ever-evolving movement language developed by אhe artistic director of Batsheva Ohad Naharin. Gaga has transformed Batsheva's training methods and has gained recognition as a significant influence in the broader field of movement practices worldwide.

“This is an additional opportunity to praise the events devoted to giving exposure to the Israeli culture organized with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Jonathan Lebel, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Denmark.

Credit - København DanserCredit - København Danser

He recalled how last December, the founder of the Danish festival Ulrik Birkkjaer was invited to attend one of such events focusing on dance in Israel.

“He returned fascinated by Israel and by the world of Israeli dance,” Lebel added. “There is no doubt that the warm relationship with Ulrik - and with the festival - improved after his visit to Israel."

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


