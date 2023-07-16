The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Andorra celebrates Israel at 75 with a unique dance show

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 16, 2023 16:55
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
At the centre: The Israeli ambassador: Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Andorra)
At the centre: The Israeli ambassador: Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Andorra)

A unique dance show marked the celebrations of Israel’s 75th birthday in Andorra.

The world premiere of the Vertigo Dance Company’s new production “Makom” opened the reception organized by the Embassy of Israel.

Vertigo is a contemporary dance company that describes its style as “offering a physical meeting place for artists and audience” and taking  “the viewer to a new or an unexpected, exciting and challenging journey into unfamiliar territories.”

“We see Vertigo as a messenger of Israeli Art at its best, at home and abroad, that comes to bring people closer together and touch them through the language of the body,” the website reads.

Vertigo’s artistic director Noa Wertheim’s new creation Makom (“place” in Hebrew) deals with a world out of balance and therefore unfolds a movement language that strives from the center outwards, to the extremities and to extremes. It‘s a perpetual quest for the restoration of equilibrium.

 The performance took place at the Congress Center of Andorra as part of the international cultural festival “ClassicAnd.” 

During her visit to Andorra, Wertheim also gave a master class to twenty professional dancers at the local school LIQUID DANZA.

The show was received very well by the audience.

The reception began immediately after the performance ended. Attendees included the Israeli Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon, the Prime Minister of Andorra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy, the President of the Parliament, various dignitaries, the mayors of the main cities, members of the Jewish community and other officials. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by