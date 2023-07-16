Andorra celebrates Israel at 75 with a unique dance show

A unique dance show marked the celebrations of Israel’s 75th birthday in Andorra.

The world premiere of the Vertigo Dance Company’s new production “Makom” opened the reception organized by the Embassy of Israel.

Vertigo is a contemporary dance company that describes its style as “offering a physical meeting place for artists and audience” and taking “the viewer to a new or an unexpected, exciting and challenging journey into unfamiliar territories.”

“We see Vertigo as a messenger of Israeli Art at its best, at home and abroad, that comes to bring people closer together and touch them through the language of the body,” the website reads.

Vertigo’s artistic director Noa Wertheim’s new creation Makom (“place” in Hebrew) deals with a world out of balance and therefore unfolds a movement language that strives from the center outwards, to the extremities and to extremes. It‘s a perpetual quest for the restoration of equilibrium.

The performance took place at the Congress Center of Andorra as part of the international cultural festival “ClassicAnd.”

During her visit to Andorra, Wertheim also gave a master class to twenty professional dancers at the local school LIQUID DANZA.

The show was received very well by the audience.

The reception began immediately after the performance ended. Attendees included the Israeli Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon, the Prime Minister of Andorra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy, the President of the Parliament, various dignitaries, the mayors of the main cities, members of the Jewish community and other officials.