Israel at 75 celebrated in Hungary with events in major cities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 18, 2023 09:51
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Vertigo with the Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Hungary)
Vertigo with the Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Hungary)

The celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel included events in several cities across Hungary.

The Embassy of Israel in Hungary organized two receptions in Budapest and Miskolc. In addition, initiatives ranging from street festivals to concerts were held in Debrecen, Skasper Var, Vesperm, Zalgarsag, Kaczkamt and Nyor.

The two receptions included a performance by Vertigo, a contemporary dance company, that describes its style as “offering a physical meeting place for artists and audience” and taking “the viewer to a new or an unexpected, exciting and challenging journey into unfamiliar Territories.” “We see Vertigo as a messenger of Israeli Art at its best, at home and abroad, that comes to bring people closer together and touch them through the language of the body,” the website reads.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in HungaryCredit: Embassy of Israel in Hungary

The main event in Budapest was attended by some 350 selected guests including Hungary’s Justice Minister Judit Varga, who spoke representing the government, a delegation of Knesset members visiting Hungary (MK Yifat Shasha-Biton spoke on behalf of the delegation), Hungarian members of parliament and politicians from the coalition and opposition parties, foreign ambassadors including the envoys of several Arab countries (Morocco, Egypt, the UAE), and many other prominent figures. The reception in Miskolc was organized in a similar format and saw the participation of Jewish community leaders, Israel-Friendship societies, Christian supporters of Israel and other relevant figures in East Hungary.

In both events, the audience greatly enjoyed the performance by Vertigo.

A few weeks after, on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, the embassy also organized a big event in the park on the banks of the Danube, which was attended by 7,000 people.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


