Noa Wertheim, choreographer for Vertigo Dance company, honored at Sibiu fFestival in Romania

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 24, 2023 09:10
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
(photo credit: Sebastian Marcovici)
(photo credit: Sebastian Marcovici)

In a captivating celebration of Israeli culture, renowned choreographer Noa Wertheim from the Vertigo Dance Company, was invited as the guest of honor at the Sibiu Festival in Romania. The event, held at the end of June, proved to be an empowering and inspiring occasion.

During the festival, a momentous tribute was bestowed upon Wertheim as she was awarded a star on the Avenue of the Stars for choreographers in Sibiu. This prestigious recognition highlights her remarkable contributions to the world of dance and signifies the profound impact of her work. Her name is now engraved alongside illustrious figures such as Michael Baryshnikov, Peter Brock, Robert Wilson, Ohad Naharin, and other greats, forever immortalizing her influence.

Credit: Sebastian MarcoviciCredit: Sebastian Marcovici

The city of Sibiu presented the star to Noa Wertheim in a prestigious ceremony attended by the Minister of Culture of Romania, diplomats, intellectuals, and distinguished guests. The occasion also marked the 30-year partnership between the Vertigo Dance Company and the festival, as the troupe staged two captivating shows at the creative venue.

Mr. Konstantin Shiriak, the director of the International Festival of Savio, delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing, "Among all the stars of the dance world in Israel, this one in particular, Noa Wertheim, shines with a radiant light that radiates an inner truth to our lives." These words beautifully encapsulate the profound impact and artistry that Wertheim brings to her craft.

Taking the stage as the guest of honor, Noa Wertheim humbly expressed her gratitude, stating, "It is a great honor for me to receive this star tonight and to be included on the Avenue of Stars. It is important to remember that we all have a shining star within us, and when we listen to and follow our heart's desires, we can all shine in the light of others."

Noa Wertheim's choreography has mesmerized audiences worldwide, earning her respect and admiration within the dance community. The recognition she received at the Sibiu Festival not only celebrates her individual accomplishments but also represents the vibrancy and innovation of the Israeli dance scene.

As Noa Wertheim continues to inspire and push boundaries with her artistic endeavors, her star on the Avenue of the Stars stands as a symbol of the indelible mark she has left on the world of dance. Her dedication, talent, and immense contributions will continue to resonate and inspire generations to come.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


