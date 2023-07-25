The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

For the first Time: Israel participates in Madrid’s Flamenco Festival

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 25, 2023 17:48
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
'Flamenco Natural’ (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN SPAIN)
'Flamenco Natural’
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN SPAIN)

This year marked the seventh annual Flamenco Festival, which was hosted by Madrid at the end of May. The yearly event brings together the Spanish and international dance communities who come together to celebrate and promote the Flamenco Arts. 

This year, for the very first time, several Israeli artists performed as part of the celebrations where events were held throughout the city, including at landmark theaters such as the Fernan Gomez Centre and the Conde Duque. 

Flamenco in Spain

Among the Israeli performers was ‘Flamenco Natural’, a world class troupe of five artists including dancers choreographed by Sharon Sagi, renowned flamenco singer Yehuda Shuki and the talented flamenco guitarist Ofir Atar. They performed the premier of their most recent piece, entitled “E-motion” which merited a standing ovation from the 200-person audience. Sagi took the stage at the conclusion of the show to thank cultural attaché Sapir Efron and the Israeli Embassy for their excellent support.

The singer Mor Karbasi also represented Israel at the festival,  joining forces with Moroccan and Spanish artists to perform “Ellas” (Them,) a moving piece that explores flamenco as a reflection of traditional Jewish, Arab and Andalusian music.

As a result of an outpouring of positive and enthusiastic reviews for the Israeli performances, organizers of the festival have already expressed interest in inviting Israeli artists to participate again next year.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by