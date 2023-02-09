Israeli saxophonist Lihi Haruvi brought a message of peace to the Panama Jazz Festival last month.

Haruvi, who participated in the event with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Panama, performed a jazz arrangement of the traditional Jewish song “May the one who makes peace in the heavens, make peace for us and all the people of Israel”.

Singing in Hebrew, she captured the audience in a special all-women concert.

“The Panama Jazz festival is the biggest cultural event in Panama and we are very happy to collaborate with this important initiative,” said Ambassador Itai Bardov. “It was very moving to hear the beautiful interpretation and performance of Lihi Harovi to the song ‘Ose shalom’.”

Saxophonist and composer, Haruvi received her Bachelor's Degree at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and graduated from the New England Conservatory with a Musical Master's Degree in Jazz Performance. She currently teaches at Berklee College of Music as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Harmony.

Established in 2003, the Panama Jazz Festival just celebrated its twentieth edition.

Over the past 20 years, the initiative has become a central moment in the country’s cultural calendar, attracting over 300,000 visitors. It is organized by the Danilo Pérez Foundation with the goal of inspiring, educating and providing resources and opportunities to build a better future for people and communities across Latin America.

A pianist and composer, Pérez is also the director of the Berklee Global Jazz Institute (BGJI), with which Haruvi collaborates.