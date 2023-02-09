The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli entrepreneur sheds light on connection between innovation and ‘tikkun olam’ in Thailand

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 15:00
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Thailand)
Israeli entrepreneur Avi Jorisch highlighted the connection between Israel's unique ability to produce innovation and its aspiration to help make the world a better place during a visit to Thailand last summer.

Jorisch is the author of the book “Thou Shalt Innovate,” which profiles “wondrous Israeli innovations that are collectively changing the lives of billions of people around the world and explores why Israeli innovators of all faiths feel compelled to make the world better,” as the cover reads. The book, which has been translated into 40 languages, highlights how deeply Israel is inspired by the Jewish concept of “tikkun olam” (repairing the world)

The entrepreneur spoke at Thailand’s Innovation Authority in Bangkok. His lecture was attended by businesspeople, researchers, representatives of the authorities and the media.

“The ideas covered in Thou Shalt Innovate will enable Thai entrepreneurs to open their minds to endless possibilities to help solve some of the most pressing issues our country faces today,” he said in an interview with Expat Life in Thailand. “Each of the innovations in this book could immediately improve the lives of a great many Thai, and I deeply hope it will inspire readers to drive social change in Thailand and globally.”

According to Jorisch, part of the secret of Israel’s success is embracing “its ethnic, political and religious diversity,” while valuing its secular institutions.

“Israel does not have a monopoly on good ideas or proper execution,” he said. “All countries, including Thailand, would benefit from tapping into their own cultures in order to apply their own lessons to the industries and professions they have excelled in for centuries.”

