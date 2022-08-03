The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Anthology of Israeli plays translated into Georgian launched in Tbilisi

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 3, 2022 17:14
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature & Poetry
 
launch evening - anthology of Israeli plays in Tbilisi (photo credit: Sulakauri Publishing)
launch evening - anthology of Israeli plays in Tbilisi
(photo credit: Sulakauri Publishing)

The Israeli Embassy in Georgia initiated a project to publish an anthology of Israeli plays written by women, and transferred 15 of them to Bakur Sulakaur Publishing, the prestigious Georgian publishing house for publication in the Georgian language.

The local partners selected five plays that deal with issues that are also relevant to the Georgian public: "True Love" by Sharon Stark, "Secrets" by Hadar Galron, "Oh, My God" by Anat Gov, "Selichot" by Hannah-Azoulay-Hesperi and "Revolutionaries' Wives" by Yossefa Even-Shoshan and Dalia Shimko.

The plays deal with a variety of contemporary issues, including the relevance of the institution of marriage to the 21st century, sexuality & gender, the place of the individual within a politicized society, religion vs. secularism and the role of women in a male-dominated environment.

(Credit: Sulakauri Publishing)(Credit: Sulakauri Publishing)

 Shimrit Ron, director of the Hanoch Levin Institute of Israeli Drama, was instrumental in contacting the creators, transferring the texts and handling copyright issues.

Following the publication of the anthology, the Embassy contacted the prestigious Royal District Theatre ­– considered avant-garde and extremely popular among bohemians, youth and the educated urban class –  in order to produce short videos of selected scenes from the Israeli plays.

On December 29, 2021, a festive launch evening of the project was held, which included a screening of the videos and the publication of the book. The evening featured a screening of sections of "Secrets," "True Love," "Oh My God," and "Selichot." In addition, a complete public reading of the play "The Revolutionaries' Wives" was held. The event took place in the presence of theatergoers, intellectuals and guests of the Embassy, who responded with great enthusiasm to the texts.

A complete theatrical production of one of the plays is planned for the end of 2022, to be fully funded by the Israeli Embassy in Tbilisi.

(Credit: Israeli Ambassador Ran Gidor)(Credit: Israeli Ambassador Ran Gidor)

Israeli Ambassador Ran Gidor said, "I am particularly proud of this project, not only because of the significant content of the selected plays and their artistic uniqueness, but also because it is an opportunity for cultural cooperation with added social value. In Georgia – as in Israel – there has been impressive progress in recent years in terms of women's empowerment, legislation for greater equality, and the protection of their rights. However, there is still a very long way to go – especially in those societies characterized by a "macho" mentality and a constant tension between religion and tradition and liberal values. The aforementioned project, which includes the publication of an anthology, theatrical production and videos, encourages an open and courageous artistic-cultural dialogue on issues that sometimes tend to be pushed to the margins."

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater culture georgia books book review
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by