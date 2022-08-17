The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israeli Poet Ronny Someck’s latest work 'Cristal Blues' translated into French

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 17, 2022 17:16
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature & Poetry
 
Pascal Gueta and Ronny Someck in maison de la poesie (photo credit: LIORA SOMECK)
Pascal Gueta and Ronny Someck in maison de la poesie
(photo credit: LIORA SOMECK)

At the beginning of the year, poet Ronny Someck was invited by the Levant Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to promote literature written in Mediterranean countries. The organization places particular importance on promoting Israeli culture.  Over the years, the organization has translated books by Yehuda Amichai, Adonis, Naim Araidi and others into French. 

The invitation from the Levant Foundation was given in honor of Someck’s new book “Letters Imaginaries,” published by Segust and translated by Michel Eckhard Elial. The foreword of the book was written by James Sacre, who is one of the greatest poets of France. The publisher Chantal Giraud Gauchy, who is also a well-known glass artist, was the one who gave the idea to create “Cristal blues”. The Israeli embassy in France also assisted in making this dream come true. 

Cristal Blues book in French (Credit: LIORA SOMECK)Cristal Blues book in French (Credit: LIORA SOMECK)

The first launch was at La Maison de la Poesie. Ronny read there with actress Pascal Guetta and with the musical duo Amuni Due. The drawings he had created for each poem were projected on the screen, and they received excellent feedback. 

The next day, Ronnie performed at the Theatre Carre Rondelet and received similarly excellent reviews.   

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture France literature poetry
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by