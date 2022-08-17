At the beginning of the year, poet Ronny Someck was invited by the Levant Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to promote literature written in Mediterranean countries. The organization places particular importance on promoting Israeli culture. Over the years, the organization has translated books by Yehuda Amichai, Adonis, Naim Araidi and others into French.

The invitation from the Levant Foundation was given in honor of Someck’s new book “Letters Imaginaries,” published by Segust and translated by Michel Eckhard Elial. The foreword of the book was written by James Sacre, who is one of the greatest poets of France. The publisher Chantal Giraud Gauchy, who is also a well-known glass artist, was the one who gave the idea to create “Cristal blues”. The Israeli embassy in France also assisted in making this dream come true.

Cristal Blues book in French (Credit: LIORA SOMECK)

The first launch was at La Maison de la Poesie. Ronny read there with actress Pascal Guetta and with the musical duo Amuni Due. The drawings he had created for each poem were projected on the screen, and they received excellent feedback.

The next day, Ronnie performed at the Theatre Carre Rondelet and received similarly excellent reviews.