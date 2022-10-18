On June 1, 1992, Israel and Georgia formally established diplomatic relations. In 2020 and 2021, Israel celebrated the twentieth anniversary of relations between the two countries with a series of cultural events.

Collection of short stories by Etgar Karet published in Georgian

To mark this significant milestone, the Embassy of Israel to Georgia and the prestigious Sulakauri Publishing, the leading general and educational publisher in Georgia, announced the publication of a collection of short stories by the universally acclaimed and highly popular Israeli author, Etgar Karet. Karet’s books have been translated into more than 40 different languages.

The Israeli Embassy in Georgia was pleased that the Georgian public will now be able to enjoy this original masterpiece.

Etgar Keret published in Georgian (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Tbilisi)

Karet is especially popular among the younger generation of Israeli readers, and he has received international acclaim for his work, which has been published in The New York Times, Le Monde, The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Paris Review and Zoetrope, among others. More than 40 short movies have been based on his stories, one of which won the American MTV Prize. His short story collection “Missing Kissinger” is among the most significant literary works in Hebrew.

Photo Exhibit – “Jerusalem is Not Just a City” in Gerorgia

In 2021, The photo exhibit entitled “Jerusalem is Not Just a city” was shown at the Tbilisi History Museum - Georgian National Museum, and the Peace Cathedral in Tbilisi. The exhibit, which has toured around the world since 2019, consisted of 120 photographs that illustrate the broad spectrum of religious and cultural heritages represented in the city.

Photo exhibition by Israeli artist Dima Brickman -