Madrid pays tribute to late Israeli writer Amos Oz

The prominent Israeli writer Amos Oz, who passed away in 2018, was remembered in Madrid in an event organized by the Embassy of Israel in Spain in collaboration with the Centro Sefarad-Israel. The event took place at the Conde Duque Contemporary Culture Center.

The evening was attended by Oz’s daughter Fania and Raquel Garcia, who translated his books into Spanish, as well as the Ambassador of Israel to Spain, Dr Rodica Radian Gordon, and the director of the Centro Sefarad-Israel, Jaime Moreno, who both introduced the event.

In addition, the movie “The Fourth Window” by director Yair Qedar, was screened during the event. The film, part of a series of documentaries on prominent Israeli and Jewish writers, covered all the sensitive points in Oz's life, presenting his works and legacy.

Amoz Oz

Fania was interviewed about her father by Spanish journalist Mercedes Monmany.

She spoke about Israeli culture, shared stories and anecdotes about the professional and personal life of Oz and his family and stressed the importance of literature and the written word.

A tribute to late Israeli writer Amos Oz (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Madrid)

The event was also the opportunity to distribute the awards of a contest for design students to create artwork inspired by Oz’s life and legacy. The initiative was organized by the Israeli Embassy and the TAI University School of Arts at the Juan Carols I University. The winners were selected by a panel including three academics from the Faculty of Arts, Fania Oz, Radian Gordon and the Israeli Cultural Attache Sapir Efron.

All the contestants, whose works were shown in a video screened during the evening, received a book by Oz.