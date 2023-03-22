Israel and Lithuania signed a new cooperation agreement in the fields of education and culture for the years 2023-2026 in March. The two countries first started working together in these sectors in 1994 and the program has been renewed every few years.

The agreement serves as a framework for joint activities in education, higher education, youth and youth exchanges, dance, theatre, music, literature, cinema, cultural heritage, sports and more. As part of the agreement, student exchanges can take place through scholarships awarded by the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Cultural and Educational Cooperation.

(credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

The new agreement was signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as he visited Israel.

During his visit, the Lithuanian official was accompanied by Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein.

“While visiting Yad Vashem, Gabrielius Landsbergis honored his great grandmother, Righteous Among the Nations Ona JABLONSKYTĖ-LANDSBERGIENĖ: a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right & a special moment that brought together personal, professional, & public life,” Wittenberg Silverstein tweeted during the minister’s time in Jerusalem.