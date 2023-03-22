The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel and Lithuania renew cooperation agreement in culture and education

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 22, 2023 15:04
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature & Poetry
 
The two foreign ministers with the Israeli ambassador Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein in Lithuania and the Lithuanian ambassador Lina ANTANAVIČIENĖ in Israel (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
The two foreign ministers with the Israeli ambassador Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein in Lithuania and the Lithuanian ambassador Lina ANTANAVIČIENĖ in Israel
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Israel and Lithuania signed a new cooperation agreement in the fields of education and culture for the years 2023-2026 in March. The two countries first started working together in these sectors in 1994 and the program has been renewed every few years.

The agreement serves as a framework for joint activities in education, higher education, youth and youth exchanges, dance, theatre, music, literature, cinema, cultural heritage, sports and more. As part of the agreement, student exchanges can take place through scholarships awarded by the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Cultural and Educational Cooperation.

(credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM) (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

The new agreement was signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis as he visited Israel.

During his visit, the Lithuanian official was accompanied by Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein.

“While visiting Yad Vashem, Gabrielius Landsbergis honored his great grandmother, Righteous Among the Nations Ona JABLONSKYTĖ-LANDSBERGIENĖ: a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up for what's right & a special moment that brought together personal, professional, & public life,” Wittenberg Silverstein tweeted during the minister’s time in Jerusalem.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture lithuania poetry
