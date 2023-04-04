The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies

Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo takes center stage in Bulgaria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
APRIL 4, 2023 13:49
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature & Poetry
 
Eshkol Nevo (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eshkol Nevo
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo recently visited Bulgaria at the invitation of Ambassador to Sofia Yoram Elron and in cooperation with the prominent local publisher Cinelibri. Cinelibri published the Bulgarian translation of Nevo’s masterpiece “Three Floors Up”.

The book also inspired a movie directed by renowned Italian director Nanni Moretti. The book presentation event in Sofia took place in the cultural center of the city and also included the screening of the movie.

Born in 1971 in Jerusalem, Nevo has published several novels, including “World Cup Wishes” and “Neuland”.

“Three Floors Up” presents three novellas set on different floors of the same upper-middle class apartment building in Tel Aviv. It focuses on the interconnected lives of its residents, whose turmoils, secrets, unreliable confessions, and problematic decisions reveal a society in the midst of an identity crisis.

In the movie co-produced and co-written by Moretti, the stories are set in Rome. Over 25 screenings of the film were held in several Bulgarian cities.

 Nevo’s visit received wide media coverage.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags literature bulgaria israeli movies books
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by