Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo takes center stage in Bulgaria

Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo recently visited Bulgaria at the invitation of Ambassador to Sofia Yoram Elron and in cooperation with the prominent local publisher Cinelibri. Cinelibri published the Bulgarian translation of Nevo’s masterpiece “Three Floors Up”.

The book also inspired a movie directed by renowned Italian director Nanni Moretti. The book presentation event in Sofia took place in the cultural center of the city and also included the screening of the movie.

Born in 1971 in Jerusalem, Nevo has published several novels, including “World Cup Wishes” and “Neuland”.

“Three Floors Up” presents three novellas set on different floors of the same upper-middle class apartment building in Tel Aviv. It focuses on the interconnected lives of its residents, whose turmoils, secrets, unreliable confessions, and problematic decisions reveal a society in the midst of an identity crisis.

In the movie co-produced and co-written by Moretti, the stories are set in Rome. Over 25 screenings of the film were held in several Bulgarian cities.

Nevo’s visit received wide media coverage.