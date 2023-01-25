The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Israel stars at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JANUARY 25, 2023 16:25
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Movies & Series
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Estonia)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Estonia)

Israeli films were the focus of the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, one of the most prominent film festivals in Northern Europe, held from November 11-27 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia. Each year, 250 feature films and 200 short films are screened at the festival, which attracts 80,000 viewers, 1,000 guests and more than 160 journalists.

Underscoring the festival’s significance for Israeli cinema, Hili Tropper, who was serving as Israel’s Minister of Culture and Sport when the festival took place, traveled to Estonia to attend the festival and met with Estonian government officials during his visit.

(credit: Embassy of Israel in Estonia) (credit: Embassy of Israel in Estonia)

This year, sixteen full-length Israeli feature films were screened at the festival, including “My Neighbor Adolf,” which was honored as the festival’s opening film. The film, a black comedy set in South America in 1960, tells the story of Mr. Polsky, a Holocaust survivor who is convinced that his new neighbor is Adolf Hitler, who, he believes, has somehow survived World War II and escaped to Colombia. Polsky has difficulty convincing others of his neighbor’s true identity and has to interact with him in order to prove his claim.

The closing film at the festival was “Karaoke,” which was nominated for 13 Israeli Academy Awards and was the winner of the Audience Award at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The comedy stars Sasson Gabay and Rita Shukrun as a late middle-aged couple who become enthralled with their new neighbor Itzik Marciano (Lior Ashkenazi) and find their lives transformed and their relationship changed due to the influence of their neighbor.

Support for the Israeli films shown at the festival was provided by, the Rabinovich Foundation for the Arts, the Israel Film Fund and Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags film festival Estonia
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by