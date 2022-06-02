Israeli musicians perform at German jazz music festival

Music Port, an Israeli NPO helping independent musicians based in Israel perform and share their music, recently set up the Israeli pavilion in the Jazzahead Music Fair in Bremen, Germany, which is held every April.

Among the musicians who played were the Ofer Mizrahi Trio, an ensemble composed of cellist Mayu Shviro, double bass player David Michaeli and Mizrahi. The cultural department of the Israeli embassy supported the Trio’s attendance at the fair.

Credit - @Music Port Israel, Ofer Mizrahi Trio

Playing original music written and composed by Mizrahi, the trio explores a musical expression where Western, Turkish, Indian and jazz music enter into a dialogue. Mizrahi’s Whale Guitar, trumpet and vocals coalesce with Shviro’s lyrical cello and the earthly pulses of Michaeli’s double bass,creating a rich musical language that fuses east and west into a singular, mesmerizing aural experience.

(credit: Maya Levi, Music Port)

Other musicians taking part included Yogev Refaeli, Yogev Shitrit and Eldar Berkovits.

The musicians jammed and performed in showcases, even playing a musical kabbalat Shabbat on Friday afternoon.