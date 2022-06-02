Anat Cohen sparkled at the Boston Jazz festival

Grammy-nominated Israeli jazz musician, Anat Cohen, opened the inaugural Jazz Festival for the Celebrity Series of Boston, a prestigious cultural non-profit in the Boston area, in an event that was sponsored by the Israeli Consulate General in New England.

Acclaimed clarinetist Cohen, accompanied by her group, Anat Cohen Quartetinho, performed two sold-out shows in front of an enthusiastic audience at the Artists For Humanity EpiCenter in South Boston. The late show featured a festive reception which included guests such as the Israeli Consul General Meron Reuben, fellow diplomats and Celebrity Series executives and donors.

Consul General Reuben dedicated the concert to the people of Ukraine and thanked the Celebrity Series for hosting the Israeli artists. “We thank Celebrity Series for helping Cohen's global Quartetinho to illustrate the universality of music,” said Reuben.

The day before, Celebrity Series and the Israeli Consulate co-presented another performance by acclaimed Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital, who is the first mandolin player to be nominated for a Grammy® Award. Avital was accompanied by the NY-based band Brooklyn Ryder.