STAV takes the stage in Athens

Israeli singer STAV and her band performed in front of thousands of fans at the Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival on Tuesday, May 25. The group’s participation at the event, which was supported and promoted by the Israeli Embassy, was held before a crowd estimated between 15,000 and 20,000. The Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival has been held annually since 2001 in central Athens.

STAV’s performance marked Israel’s return to the event for the first time in four years. The theme of this year’s Festival was Women in Jazz.

Stav Achai is a singer, pianist and composer who combines jazz and R&B harmonies with catchy melodies. She began her musical/artistic career with classical standards, and her musical repertoire has expanded to jazz, rock and pop.

STAV and her band (Credit: Technopolis City of Athens - Vangelis Patsialos)

Her first album, “Plastic Cocoon,” was released in 2020 and attracted attention in many countries. The Festival provides exposure to a diverse audience, as well as meetings with musicians, producers and artistic directors from many countries and numerous side events.