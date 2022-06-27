The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Embassy to the Netherlands celebrates Independence day with Gala Celebration

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 27, 2022 18:35
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Ambassador Modi Ephraim together with Israeli diplomats. (photo credit: the Embassy of Israel in The Hague)
Ambassador Modi Ephraim together with Israeli diplomats.
(photo credit: the Embassy of Israel in The Hague)

The Israeli Embassy in the Hague, Netherlands, celebrated Israel Independence Day with a gala reception on May 17, 2022, held at the Madurodam Park, a miniature park and tourist attraction in the Scheveningen district of The Hague. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the reception was the first major Independence Day celebration the embassy has held in three years.

More than 400 select guests attended the reception, including leading members of the community, including leaders of culture and society, local media, ambassadors, heads of the Jewish community, rabbis, and members of the Israeli community in the Netherlands.

The program included greetings from Ambassador Modi Ephraim, who emphasized the excellent bilateral relations between Israel and the Netherlands, a performance by an Israeli jazz ensemble, an innovation exhibition of Israeli and Dutch companies promoting cooperation between the countries, and an Israeli wine-tasting stand.

Ambassador Modi Ephraim together with the mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen (Credit: Embassy of Israel in The Hague)Ambassador Modi Ephraim together with the mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen (Credit: Embassy of Israel in The Hague)

The event was so successful that the guests, contrary to local custom, did not want to leave and stayed well beyond the event’s stated end time. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Israel culture independence day diplomacy Holland
