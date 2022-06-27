The Israeli Embassy in the Hague, Netherlands, celebrated Israel Independence Day with a gala reception on May 17, 2022, held at the Madurodam Park, a miniature park and tourist attraction in the Scheveningen district of The Hague. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the reception was the first major Independence Day celebration the embassy has held in three years.

More than 400 select guests attended the reception, including leading members of the community, including leaders of culture and society, local media, ambassadors, heads of the Jewish community, rabbis, and members of the Israeli community in the Netherlands.

The program included greetings from Ambassador Modi Ephraim, who emphasized the excellent bilateral relations between Israel and the Netherlands, a performance by an Israeli jazz ensemble, an innovation exhibition of Israeli and Dutch companies promoting cooperation between the countries, and an Israeli wine-tasting stand.

Ambassador Modi Ephraim together with the mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen (Credit: Embassy of Israel in The Hague)

The event was so successful that the guests, contrary to local custom, did not want to leave and stayed well beyond the event’s stated end time.