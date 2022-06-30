The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Musical collaboration between Atraf Israeli band and Mexican band Los Rumberos

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 30, 2022 22:57
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Atraf band (photo credit: Amir Brut)
Atraf band
(photo credit: Amir Brut)

Due to the pandemic circumstances that did not allow the physical arrival of artists from Israel to Mexico, the Israeli Embassy in Mexico led a first-of-its-kind virtual collaboration between a Mexican band and an Israeli band that created a joint adaptation in Hebrew and Spanish of the Mexican song “Fuiste Mia.”

Each band recorded their part in the song in their respective studios in Israel and Mexico, and later worked together to create the joint version. In addition, a video clip demonstrating the remote musical collaboration between the bands was produced and released. The Hebrew lyrics of the song were also transcribed into Spanish to make the song accessible to the Spanish-speaking audience.

As part of a joint digital and print campaign, the project was covered in many different publications in the Mexican press, many of which featured interviews with the bands and the embassy. The song video garnered over 350,000 views on digital media.

Tal Itzhakov, the Israeli Cultural attaché in Mexico says that ״the project greatly helped strengthen the embassy’s contacts with government officials in the field of culture and international cooperation and with the media״. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music mexico mexico israel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by