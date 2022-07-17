The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Seventeenth Festival of Jewish Cultures in Paris concludes with concert by Dudu Tassa

The event, coordinated with the Department of Culture of the Israeli Embassy in Paris, took place at the Le Trianon Theatre

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 17, 2022 00:50
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Dudu Tasa (photo credit: DUDI HASSON)
Dudu Tasa
(photo credit: DUDI HASSON)

Dudu Tassa, one of Israel's best-known singer-songwriters and a major figure in the country's rock scene, concluded the seventeenth Festival of Jewish Cultures in Paris with a rousing concert on June 22 at the renowned Le Trianon Theatre in the heart of Pigalle. Tassa is the leader of the internationally acclaimed band, Dudu Tassa and the Kuwaitis, which plays new renditions of Iraqi and Kuwaiti songs written and composed by his late grandfather and great-uncle, Daoud and Salih Al-Kuwaity.

In his albums with the Kuwaiti band, Tassa explores his Iraqi roots and reveals the moving musical story of his grandfather Daoud al-Kuwaiti and his uncle Salih, who became famous in Iraq and throughout the Arab world during the interwar period with their band, the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers. The group's albums are a song of praise for his roots and his legacy.

Tassa has released twelve albums, the first of which was released when he was only 13 years old. He has collaborated with prominent artists in Israel, composed soundtracks for film and television, and his concerts sell out in advance. It was an honor to bring this distinguished Israeli artist to a major theater in Paris as part of the Festival of Jewish Cultures, which thrills and delights diverse audiences every year.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke at the concert's opening and praised the successful collaborations that bring different musical cultures to the city. Tassa's concert was a unique event, with Israeli artists performing in Arabic. As the concert progressed, the audience, which sat politely at the outset, rose to its feet and danced in the magnificent hall. There is no doubt that the closing notes of this festival have left people wanting more, and we are waiting with great interest for next year's festival. 

L to R: Elie Korchia, Consistoire Central / Ariel Goldman, FSJU / Alix Motais de Narbonne, Israel Embassy in France/ Anne Hidalgo, Mairie de Paris / Yonathan Arfi, CRIF (Credit: Jonathan Halioua)L to R: Elie Korchia, Consistoire Central / Ariel Goldman, FSJU / Alix Motais de Narbonne, Israel Embassy in France/ Anne Hidalgo, Mairie de Paris / Yonathan Arfi, CRIF (Credit: Jonathan Halioua)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music France paris france jews
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by