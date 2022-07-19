The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli music sparkles at JAZZ IM festival in Barcelona

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 19, 2022 12:55
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
YAEL SHOSHANA COHEN and Gil Landau of Lola Marsh: We come from different worlds. (photo credit: MICHAEL TOPYOL)
YAEL SHOSHANA COHEN and Gil Landau of Lola Marsh: We come from different worlds.
(photo credit: MICHAEL TOPYOL)

This year’s JAZZ IM festival in Barcelona was dedicated to Israel. The embassy supported the participation of two Israeli jazz ensembles in the festival, the Tal Gamlieli Trio and the Guy Mintos Trio. The ensembles participated in two concerts, gave master classes, and performed at showcase events in Barcelona. The interest they created was so great that the organizers decided to stream the shows since all of the event tickets had been sold.

Lola Marsh, an Israeli indie-pop band, arrived in Spain for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. The ensemble held performances in Barcelona and Madrid and was received with acclaim. In November, the band is expected to return to Spain again and introduce its new album

The “Shalosh” band will be performing in Spain for two concerts in Catalonia, in the famous Jamboree and Ultramar halls. Israeli singer Noga Erez will be in Spain during June and July to participate again in the Primavera Sound festival, and she will also hold additional performances throughout Spain.

Noga Erez (Credit: SHAI FRANCO)Noga Erez (Credit: SHAI FRANCO)

In early August, the Israeli jazz ensemble Stav will be performing several concerts in Barcelona. In addition, members of the group will conduct workshops for professionals in the field of jazz music.

