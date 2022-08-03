In June, the GTO Trio – Gadi Lehavi, Tal Mashach and Ofri Nehemya – performed at Japan’s first live jazz show in almost three years. The GTO Trio has accompanied some of the world’s greatest jazz artists, such as Chick Corea, Ravi Coltrane, and Mulatu Astatke, as well as stars of the Israeli jazz scene. They have performed in festivals and venues worldwide, including the renowned Birdland and Village Vanguard jazz clubs in New York – the best spots for jazz musicians to evolve and develop.

The event in Japan was particularly significant as it marked the launch of events celebrating 70 years of diplomacy between Israel and Japan. The jazz show was made possible thanks to the efforts of the Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen, who opened his official residence for the event and was a resounding success.

The Ambassadors of the United States, Bahrain, Morocco and Italy were in attendance, as well as senior officials from the local government, and personnel from important agencies, such as the Japanese space agency, as well as key figures in the fields of culture, including producers, critics, hall managers, actors, dancers and singers.

GTO trio perform in Japan (Credit: Masataka Ishida)