The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

 Joint Israeli-Slovakian Virtuosos perform in Bratislava

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 18, 2022 14:00
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Slovakia)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Slovakia)

The Israeli embassy in Slovakia celebrated Israel Independence Day at the Slovak Radio Building, one of Bratislava’s national landmarks, with hundreds in attendance, including ministers, deputies, the speaker and high-ranking members of the Slovakian parliament and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

(credit: Embassy of Israel in Slovakia) (credit: Embassy of Israel in Slovakia)

The highlight of the event was a classical concert given by two virtuosos – Israeli pianist Vag Papian and Slovakian violinist Dalibor Karvay, whose joint performance brought the crowd to a standing ovation. Slovakian National Radio RTVS streamed the concert throughout the country.

Vag Papian, who made aliyah in 1990, is well-known in Slovakia due to his previous performances there. Dalibor Karvay expressed his interest in performing with Papian during Papian’s last tour in Slovakia. After a long period of lockdowns and uncertainty, their wishes were finally fulfilled. Israeli Ambassador to Slovakia Eitan Levon cited this cooperation in his opening speech at the event: “Of course, I had known how beautiful Slovakia was, but I came for the people of Slovakia, people whom I remembered so fondly.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music slovakia
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by