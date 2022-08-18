 Joint Israeli-Slovakian Virtuosos perform in Bratislava

The Israeli embassy in Slovakia celebrated Israel Independence Day at the Slovak Radio Building, one of Bratislava’s national landmarks, with hundreds in attendance, including ministers, deputies, the speaker and high-ranking members of the Slovakian parliament and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

(credit: Embassy of Israel in Slovakia)

The highlight of the event was a classical concert given by two virtuosos – Israeli pianist Vag Papian and Slovakian violinist Dalibor Karvay, whose joint performance brought the crowd to a standing ovation. Slovakian National Radio RTVS streamed the concert throughout the country.

Vag Papian, who made aliyah in 1990, is well-known in Slovakia due to his previous performances there. Dalibor Karvay expressed his interest in performing with Papian during Papian’s last tour in Slovakia. After a long period of lockdowns and uncertainty, their wishes were finally fulfilled. Israeli Ambassador to Slovakia Eitan Levon cited this cooperation in his opening speech at the event: “Of course, I had known how beautiful Slovakia was, but I came for the people of Slovakia, people whom I remembered so fondly.”