The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israeli and Korean stars celebrate 60th anniversary of joint diplomatic relations

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 22, 2022 08:20
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: israeli embassy in Korea)
(photo credit: israeli embassy in Korea)

“Korea is on the eastern edge of Asia,” says Israeli Ambassador to Korea, Akiva Tor. “Israel is on the opposite end, 8,000 kilometers apart.” Yet, despite the distance, and the fact that the two countries do not share a common ethnicity or culture, Tor points out that there are many similarities. “Both peoples are very ancient, and they both experienced catastrophic events in the 20th century,” he explains. “Like Israelis, Koreans consider themselves a people of destiny and live with a feeling of great antiquity. And like Israel, they overcame terrible hardship to establish a thriving, modern state.”

With this spirit in mind, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Israeli embassy in Korea sponsored the creation of a music video that featured renowned Korean and Israeli artists filmed on location in Masada, the Dead Sea and Jerusalem. Celebrating both the antiquity and innovation of both countries, Israeli jazz musician Daniel Zamir and soul vocalist, Ester Rada, performed with Korean Pansori singer Yul Hee Kim and geomungo player Yoon Jeong Heo, in Missing Here, a love song written by Daniel Zamir, that expresses hope for what can be in the future.

Ambassador Tor describes the genesis of the project. “Korean culture is a very ancient culture, but there is a class of artists who are bringing it into new, more modern musical forms. They are taking Pansori songs that are centuries old, but they are turning them into something very dynamic. Yul Hee Kim is one of the people who is doing that. We have a similar phenomenon in Israel, with piyyutim – ancient liturgical poems – being reworked into modern songs. We thought we could help these artists communicate and create something with each other.”

Yul Hee Kim, the Korean Pansori singer, sang the words to the song in Hebrew, though she switched to Korean at one point, in the traditional Pansori style. Yoon Jeong Heo is one of Korea’s most important and talented geomungo players and brought authentic Korean music to the production. The geomungo is a traditional Korean plucked zither with bridges and frets that has been used since the 5th century.

“The video expresses something very deep,” says Ambassador Tor. “There is an inherent synergy and connectivity between our cultures which these artists managed to show in what they did.” Tor adds that the Israeli embassy in Korea is one of the more active embassies and is presenting a program featuring Israeli cultural activities to mark the six decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries throughout the year.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music asia
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by