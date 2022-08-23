The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israel Klezmer Orchestra boogies in Bangalore

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 23, 2022 12:01
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Israel Klezmer Orchestra (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in India)
Israel Klezmer Orchestra
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in India)

The Israel Klezmer Orchestra (IKO) recently performed in Bangalore, the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state, for the first time. The visit of the six-member Klezmer band was arranged by the local Israeli consulate through the efforts of Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Limor Bletter.

Together with the prestigious Bangalore School of Music, Ms. Bletter was able to bring a taste of traditional Israeli and Jewish music to Bengaluru and create cooperation between the Israeli musicians and leading local Indian musicians. The result of the combination of both sounds, building on thousands of years of culture and heritage, was widely applauded and appreciated among music lovers and professional musicians.

Israel Klezmer Orchestra (credit: Israeli Embassy in India)Israel Klezmer Orchestra (credit: Israeli Embassy in India)

While in Bengaluru, the band taught master classes at the Bangalore School of Music, performed for various audiences, including school children, and held a gala performance with the Indian flutist Tejasvi Raghunath and the percussionist Karthik Mani. During the joint performance, they played the national anthems of both Israel and India to the delight of the audience.

“We were very excited to host in Bengaluru for the first time the Israel Klezmer Orchestra” says Tammy Ben-Haim, the Israeli Consul General to South India, “It was just one of the consulate’s joint projects celebrating the thirty year anniversary of diplomatic ties between Israel and India and the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Israeli Consulate to South India in Bangalore”. 

Please find in attachment the photos of Israel Klezmer Orchestra’s collaboration with two Indian musicians - Tejasvi Raghunath and Karthik Mani on Israel’s Independence Day 2022 celebrations.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music india orchestra
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by