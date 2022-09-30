The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli singer Liraz amplifies Iranian women’s voices in New Haven

The concert was generously supported by the Consulate General of Israel to New England and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 00:29
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Liraz Charhi performs at the Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven

Israeli-Persian singer Liraz Charhi performed live with her band at the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven, Connecticut, in June. Hundreds enjoyed the upbeat concert, which took place in downtown New Haven, near Yale University, and was live-streamed on Telemundo NBC CT.

For the first time, New Haven audiences experienced the allure of the catchy electro-pop music that carries Charhi’s message. In addition to her musical career, Liraz is an actress who starred in Apple TV’s hit series “Tehran” and a cultural activist. Although women’s vocal performances have been restricted in Iran since the Iranian Revolution, Liraz has worked with women based in Tehran and beyond through clandestine collaborations to create “private revolutions.” These women’s stories inspired her 2020 album “Zan,” which means “women” in Farsi. Charhi’s upcoming third album, “Roya,” will be released this October.

The concert was generously supported by the Consulate General of Israel to New England and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven and featured a VIP reception that included, among others, Israeli Consul General, Ambassador Meron Reuben; Judy Alperin, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation; and the Festival’s Executive Director, Shelley Quiala.

Liraz Charhi performs at the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven (Credit: Amir Tadmor, Consulate General of Israel to New England)Liraz Charhi performs at the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven (Credit: Amir Tadmor, Consulate General of Israel to New England)

Liraz Charhi was not the only Israeli artist to perform this year at the International Festival of Arts and Ideas. The Festival also invited jazz sensation Guy Mintus and his trio to play a concert in May at the University of New Haven. The dynamic trio performed new interpretations of George Gershwin’s classics, as well as original material composed by Mintus. The pianist, composer, and educator is a frequent visitor to New England, having recently performed in Hartford, CT.

 “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with the International Festival of Arts and Ideas and Connecticut’s Jewish communities and look forward to hosting many more Israeli talents like Liraz and Guy in CT and beyond,” said Ambassador Reuben. “It was great to dance to Israeli-Persian music with members of the Jewish community and other friends on the New Haven Green.”

Liraz Charhi performs at the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven (Credit: Amir Tadmor, Consulate General of Israel to New England)Liraz Charhi performs at the annual International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven (Credit: Amir Tadmor, Consulate General of Israel to New England)
