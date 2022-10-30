The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Daytrippers Beatles Tribute Band plays Liverpool

The Daytrippers Beatles Tribute band became the first Israeli band to play at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
OCTOBER 30, 2022 18:36
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
The Daytrippers Beatles Tribute band became the first Israeli band to play at the famous Cavern Club, located in Liverpool, during International Beatle Week, August 24-30, 2022. The Cavern Club is the cradle of British rock and the club where the Beatles began their career.

International Beatle Week celebrates the music of the most famous pop/rock group the world has ever known, in Liverpool, the city where it all began, and features more than 60 bands from twenty countries.

Dedicated to the beautiful and timeless music of the Beatles, The Daytrippers have performed throughout Israel over the past four years, and has established itself as one of Israel's top Beatles tribute bands.

The Daytrippers band includes Ari Katorza on lead vocals & guitar, Raviv Iddan on guitar, Stav Kurnas on keyboards & vocals, Lital Gerstner on bass & vocals, and drummer Avinoam Kunievsky. The band played ten gigs in seven days at International Beatle Week to great acclaim.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music United Kingdom british jewry beatles
