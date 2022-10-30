The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food

Israeli Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi performs at the Polanco Jazz Festival in Mexico City

The Polanco Jazz Festival is one of Mexico’s most important jazz festivals

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
OCTOBER 30, 2022 19:05
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi (photo credit: Schwartz Music)
Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi
(photo credit: Schwartz Music)

Israeli Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi performed the closing act at the 14th Polanco Jazz Festival in April at the Angela Peralta Amphitheater in Mexico City. The Polanco Jazz Festival is one of Mexico’s most important jazz festivals. Every year, experienced musicians join with emerging local performers and internationally known artists to bring great jazz to the public. More than 1,000 people were in attendance for each day of the two-day festival.

On the Festival’s final day, Israeli guitarist and composer Ilan Bar-Lavi, accompanied by local musicians, performed to great acclaim. Bar-Levi’s appearance was coordinated with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Mexico. 

Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi (Credit: Schwartz Music)Jazz Musician Ilan Bar Lavi (Credit: Schwartz Music)

Guitarist and composer Ilan Bar-Levi was born into a multicultural Mexican-Israeli family and lived in Mexico City and Jerusalem. He currently lives in Israel and is regarded as one of the most talented and outstanding musicians of his generation, mixing the sounds of New York, Mexico and the Middle East. The young Israeli guitarist’s music is deeply rooted in jazz, Mexican bolero, Son jarocho  (The “Veracruz Sound,” a regional Mexican folk style) and Middle Eastern tradition with a touch of pop/rock. 

In 2021, the Embassy of Israel in Mexico held several virtual events in conjunction with important festivals. In cooperation with the Jazz Festival, the Embassy produced a special program about Ilan Bar Lavi that received 17,000 views on social media.

14th Polanco Jazz Festival (Credit: Schwartz Music)14th Polanco Jazz Festival (Credit: Schwartz Music)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music mexico mexico israel jazz Israeli music
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by