Avishai Cohen Plays Belgrade Jazz Festival

Avishai Cohen, renowned Israeli jazz trumpeter and composer, performed at the 38 th Belgrade

Jazz Festival on October 28. Cohen played before a standing-room-only crowd of 600 jazz aficionados at the festival.

(credit: Belgrade Jazz Festival / Stanislav Milojković)

The five-day Belgrade Jazz Festival attracted 3,000 visitors and was supported by the Israeli Embassy. Cohen’s performance was part of the events celebrating the 30 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and Yugoslavia.

Avishai Cohen was born in Tel Aviv and grew up in a musical family. He began his public performances at the age of ten and toured with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra as a teen. He is today considered one of the leading figures on the international jazz scene and is one of the most sought-after trumpet players of his time.