The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 

Avishai Cohen Plays Belgrade Jazz Festival

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 15:12
(photo credit: Belgrade Jazz Festival / Stanislav Milojković)
(photo credit: Belgrade Jazz Festival / Stanislav Milojković)

Avishai Cohen, renowned Israeli jazz trumpeter and composer, performed at the 38 th Belgrade

Jazz Festival on October 28. Cohen played before a standing-room-only crowd of 600 jazz aficionados at the festival.

(credit: Belgrade Jazz Festival / Stanislav Milojković) (credit: Belgrade Jazz Festival / Stanislav Milojković)

The five-day Belgrade Jazz Festival attracted 3,000 visitors and was supported by the Israeli Embassy. Cohen’s performance was part of the events celebrating the 30 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and Yugoslavia.

Avishai Cohen was born in Tel Aviv and grew up in a musical family. He began his public performances at the age of ten and toured with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra as a teen. He is today considered one of the leading figures on the international jazz scene and is one of the most sought-after trumpet players of his time.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music jazz festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by