The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Togo Foreign Minister breaks out in song, “Shema Yisrael” at Africa Day Reception

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
NOVEMBER 29, 2022 15:10
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Miri Shimanivich)
(photo credit: Miri Shimanivich)

Professor Robert Dussey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Togo, surprised the participants of an Africa Day reception when he burst out singing “Shema Yisrael” upon finishing his speech. “I’m not a singer, but I will conclude my remarks with a song,” said Dussey, who then broke out in song to the surprise of those in attendance. Beforehand, Dussey met Israeli-Togolese pop singer Stéphane Legar. The event took place at the residence of the Nigerian ambassador to Israel in Kfar Shmaryahu in honor of Africa Day.

(credit: Miri Shimanivich) (credit: Miri Shimanivich)

Ambassadors of African countries and other VIPs were in attendance, including Togo’s Foreign Minister Dussey, Finance Ministry Minister Hamad Amar (Druze), Israeli diplomats from the Foreign Ministry, business leaders and others. The guest of honor was Stéphane Legar, who was received with great honor and respect. Stéphane’s music was played during the event, and the guests stood in a long line to be photographed with him because he is considered “the pride of Africa.”

“Ever since I can remember,” said Stéphane, “my family and I have been celebrating Africa Day in Israel. It’s always a big and exciting celebration and this time the event was especially exciting for my family and me. It was the closing of a circle, because it was not just the big hugs I received from everyone, but also meeting with Togo’s Foreign Minister, who is also the number one fan of Israel in Africa. He told me that in Togo, everyone knows my name and is proud that I represent them in the State of Israel.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music singer togo
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by