Israeli and Chinese musical luminaries perform at farewell event for Swiss Ambassador

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
DECEMBER 1, 2022 20:10
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Liron Man, an Israeli musician and composer, and Chinese musician Lucy Luan played together – showcasing Israeli and Chinese culture – at a farewell event for the outgoing Swiss

Ambassador to China, Bernardino Regazzoni and his wife, at a special event held at the residence of Ms. Irit Ben-Abba, Israeli Ambassador to China, in late July.

Both Man and Luan have considerable expertise in playing unusual musical instruments. Man is considered one of the most influential figures in the world of handpan, a group of musical instruments that are classified as a subset of the steelpan. The handpan consists of two metal half-shells glued together, a center tone field surrounded by a circle of a minimum of seven tone fields on the upper side, and an opening in the bottom side. Man has been playing the handpan for the past 14 years. He is widely known for his musical skills and speed. In China, he has been affectionately called (ghost hands). Liron incorporates elements of various forms of world music into his pieces, including African, Eastern European, Latin, Asian, Middle Eastern, flamenco, and also jazz, pop, rock, heavy metal, classical music and more.

Israeli musician Liron Man and Chinese musician Lucci Man (Credit: Israeli Embassy in China)Israeli musician Liron Man and Chinese musician Lucci Man (Credit: Israeli Embassy in China)

Lucy Luan plays the guzheng, a Chinese plucked zither. The guzheng is played throughout China with a variety of different techniques. The oldest such instrument found is more than 2,200 years old. Luan holds a master’s degree in Music Education from Arizona State University. In 2019,

She founded “Da Tong,” a fusion band of traditional and modern music with Chinese, European and African instruments. In 2020, She released her solo album “Poems of the Guzheng,” a collection of her own musical compositions, self-written poetry, and traditional pieces with creative modern arrangements.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music China Israel and China Concert
