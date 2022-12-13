The thirteenth Israel Music Showcase Festival, held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv between November 22 and 27, attracted music industry professionals from around the world.

Each November, dozens of music industry professionals – festival directors, venue and club owners, producers, artistic directors, booking agencies, record labels, promoters, journalists, writers, radio hosts, and international talent scouts– head to Israel from all over the globe to see, hear, and experience a taste of the Israeli music scene.

Today, Israeli artists and groups perform on stages all over the world, including major festivals in the US, Spain, England, Taiwan, Russia, China and India, Europe, Turkey and many other countries; These once-local artists are now arousing international curiosity and are discussed in global media outlets such as magazines, radio shows, and internet channels. Israeli music is also featured on many TV and streaming channels such as Netflix, Mezzo and others. International collaborations are produced regularly, and worldwide audiences are exposed to the expanding scene of Israeli music.

The Israel Music Showcase Festival covered a wide variety of musical styles, including rock’n’roll, jazz, indie, electronic, world music, pop, hip hop, funk, avant-garde, and more.

The majority of the performances during the week-long festival were held at the Yellow Submarine in Jerusalem, the festival’s home and production house. Shows and activities were also held in various locations across Jerusalem, including venues, historical sites, and mysterious secret locations.

On Friday, November 25, the festival moved to the music and club scenes in Tel Aviv, and the concluding Talk/Show/Case was held on Sunday, November 27, in Tel Aviv.

The Israel Music Showcase Festival is a collaborative effort between the “Yellow Submarine – The Place for Music in Jerusalem” and the Cultural Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The project is also supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, and the Municipality of Jerusalem.