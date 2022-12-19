The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium

Jewish Israeli singer, Muslim Moroccan musician bring North African music to Budapest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 19, 2022 16:37
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel, Budapest)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel, Budapest)

Jewish Israeli singer of Moroccan origin Lala Tamar and Moroccan-born musician Said Tichiti brought a taste of North African melodies to the heart of Hungary.

Lala Tamar was invited to hold a concert during the Budapest Jewish Cultural Festival in September, which focused on “Tuning in to the joy of life.”

Born in Israel to Brazilian-Moroccan parents, the singer combines traditional Jewish Moroccan music with modern Arabic and Gnawa music (a combination of Moroccan and West African Islamic religious songs). During the concert she hosted Tichiti, founder of the Budapest-based band Chalaban.

The concert was held in the city’s new impressive House of Music, inaugurated at the beginning of the year and built with the purpose of combining a concert hall with a museum, a library and spaces devoted to education. 

Moran Birman, Deputy Ambassador, Lala Tamar, Amb. Yacov Hadas-Handelsman, Ita Hadas, Said Tichiti, Matan Caspi (credit: Embassy of Israel, Budapest) Moran Birman, Deputy Ambassador, Lala Tamar, Amb. Yacov Hadas-Handelsman, Ita Hadas, Said Tichiti, Matan Caspi (credit: Embassy of Israel, Budapest)

The event also paid homage to the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab countries, including Morocco, normalizing their relations with Israel.

“The beauty of music is that it can serve as an instrument of connecting different peoples and cultures; Jews, Arabs, Christians and Muslims,” said Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yacov Hadas-Handelsman. 

“Moreover, music is a powerful tool that has a way of reaching into our hearts and sometimes transforming the way we see certain cultures and traditions,” he added. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music singer budapest
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by