Israeli pianist Guy Mintus takes center stage at Ninth Annual Israeli Jazz Festival in NY

By MAYA BAILEY
 
DECEMBER 26, 2022 12:02
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Guy Mintus, Israeli pianist, composer, vocalist and educator
On November 16, Guy Mintus, Israeli pianist, composer, vocalist and educator, performed at the 9th Annual Israeli Jazz Festival in New York. Israeli Consul General to New York, Asaf Zamir, delivered opening remarks and welcomed those in attendance.

The festival took place at Dizzy's Club at the Lincoln Center, attracting hundreds of participants, both American and Israeli.

Guy said: "I couldn't ask for a better way to finish this tour- two completely full sets at the beautiful Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, an amazing New York audience, an electric atmosphere, special guests Tim Ries & my love Naama Nachum, and my dear trio mates Alon & Philippe who were shining bright. It was really just one of those nights when everything comes together so beautifully and naturally!"

Pianist Guy Mintus crosses musical boundaries by combining elements from stride piano to Turkish makams, Indian rhythms to Bach-styled counterpoint, Jewish melodies and American jazz. Based in Tel Aviv and New York, Mintus draws inspiration from his Iraqi, Moroccan, and Polish-Jewish heritage. 

Mintus is also a passionate educator, having taught workshops in numerous settings, from the Royal Conservatory of Madrid to midwestern US universities to refugee camps around Europe. Most recently, he released a semi-viral musical short film called "Can You Tell the Difference?", filmed at various Jewish-Arab primary schools in Israel that support the idea of coexistence.

Tags music new york jewish jazz usa
