The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

World-Renowned Israeli Piano Prodigy Yoav Levanon Performs in Boston

The 18-year-old dynamic Israeli pianist’s two-week U.S. tour brought him to Kehillath Israel in Brookline, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel to New England.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JANUARY 15, 2023 13:29
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)

World-renowned Israeli pianist Yoav Levanon (18) performed before a rapt audience at Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline on Saturday, December 3, as part of his 2022 U.S. tour. The two-week tour was announced in August by American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic (AFIPO) and featured additional concerts in North Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, La Jolla, Irvine and Phoenix.

At his Boston-area performance, held in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel to New England, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Kehillath Israel, Levanon performed pieces by Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Chopin, and Gershwin. Each piece showcased Yoav’s immense talents as one of the world’s most dynamic young pianists, which have earned him global recognition ever since he was a child.

(credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England) (credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)

“We are thrilled to be hosting Yoav in collaboration with our friends at AFIPO and the Boston community, as part of our commitment to highlight and celebrate Israeli arts and culture across the region,” said Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England. Ambassador Reuben shared with the audience that his own love of music was influenced by his mother, who used to be a piano teacher. He expressed his aspiration to host the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Boston the near-term future.

“Yoav has served as one of Israel’s premier cultural ambassadors since he was a little boy, and his tour is a significant step in maintaining the Jewish community in Boston’s connection to Israel and its culture,” said CEO of American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Danielle Ames Spivak. “I think Saturday evening’s concert showed that his talents are unmatched. It was truly a performance I’ll never forget.”

“At 18, Yoav Levanon is already a bright star in the musical universe, and his light will surely continue to grow brighter as he continues to perform and record,” added KI’s Director of Programming, Anna Winestein, “Kehillath Israel is honored to be the first institution in New England to host such a talented performer.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music Boston piano
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by