World-Renowned Israeli Piano Prodigy Yoav Levanon Performs in Boston

World-renowned Israeli pianist Yoav Levanon (18) performed before a rapt audience at Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline on Saturday, December 3, as part of his 2022 U.S. tour. The two-week tour was announced in August by American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic (AFIPO) and featured additional concerts in North Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, La Jolla, Irvine and Phoenix.

At his Boston-area performance, held in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel to New England, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Kehillath Israel, Levanon performed pieces by Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Chopin, and Gershwin. Each piece showcased Yoav’s immense talents as one of the world’s most dynamic young pianists, which have earned him global recognition ever since he was a child.

(credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)

“We are thrilled to be hosting Yoav in collaboration with our friends at AFIPO and the Boston community, as part of our commitment to highlight and celebrate Israeli arts and culture across the region,” said Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England. Ambassador Reuben shared with the audience that his own love of music was influenced by his mother, who used to be a piano teacher. He expressed his aspiration to host the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Boston the near-term future.

“Yoav has served as one of Israel’s premier cultural ambassadors since he was a little boy, and his tour is a significant step in maintaining the Jewish community in Boston’s connection to Israel and its culture,” said CEO of American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Danielle Ames Spivak. “I think Saturday evening’s concert showed that his talents are unmatched. It was truly a performance I’ll never forget.”

“At 18, Yoav Levanon is already a bright star in the musical universe, and his light will surely continue to grow brighter as he continues to perform and record,” added KI’s Director of Programming, Anna Winestein, “Kehillath Israel is honored to be the first institution in New England to host such a talented performer.”