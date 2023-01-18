Israeli musician brings its jazz to the heart of Europe

Israeli flutist and composer Mattan Klein brought his music to Nisville, one of the major Jazz Festivals in Europe last summer. Held in the ancient fortress of Nis, Serbia, the 27th edition of the festival attracted some 120,000 participants who enjoyed a variety of music genres - such as jazz, blues and funk - performed by major artists from all over the world.

Klein and his quartet played before some 2,000 people. His concert was supported by the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade, as part of the celebrations marking thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Serbia, like Israel, gives music a vital role in shaping its internal and international identity, therefore it is important for us to support cultural ties and musical dialogue between the countries,” said Ambassador Yahel Vilan. “This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and are making sure to bring Israeli culture to all corners of Serbia, as in this case to Niš in the south of the country”.

Over the years, several Israeli artists have performed at Nisville with the support of the embassy, including The Paz Band, and Yossi Fine & Ben Aylon.

Born and raised in Jerusalem, Klein has played in major halls across the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington. He is the recipient of several prizes in Israel and abroad.

Klein performed on the main stage of the festival, also known as the Earth & Sky Stage. During his show, a sudden rain broke up the summer’s heat, giving the concert a touch of magic.