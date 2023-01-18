The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Israeli musician brings its jazz to the heart of Europe

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JANUARY 18, 2023 15:18
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Serbia)

Israeli flutist and composer Mattan Klein brought his music to Nisville, one of the major Jazz Festivals in Europe last summer. Held in the ancient fortress of Nis, Serbia, the 27th edition of the festival attracted some 120,000 participants who enjoyed a variety of music genres - such as jazz, blues and funk - performed by major artists from all over the world.

Klein and his quartet played before some 2,000 people. His concert was supported by the Embassy of Israel in Belgrade, as part of the celebrations marking thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

 “Serbia, like Israel, gives music a vital role in shaping its internal and international identity, therefore it is important for us to support cultural ties and musical dialogue between the countries,” said Ambassador Yahel Vilan. “This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and are making sure to bring Israeli culture to all corners of Serbia, as in this case to Niš in the south of the country”.

Over the years, several Israeli artists have performed at Nisville with the support of the embassy, including The Paz Band, and Yossi Fine & Ben Aylon.

Born and raised in Jerusalem, Klein has played in major halls across the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington. He is the recipient of several prizes in Israel and abroad.

Klein performed on the main stage of the festival, also known as the Earth & Sky Stage. During his show, a sudden rain broke up the summer’s heat, giving the concert a touch of magic.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags serbia jazz festival
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by