Israel and China celebrate friendship with Mozart concert

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 6, 2023 15:56
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park)
(photo credit: China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park)

Israel and China celebrated their friendship with a concert embodying the fusion of the two countries’ arts and culture in September.

The event took place at the Changzhou Grand Theater with the special support of the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai. It was hosted by the Bureau of International Exchange and cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and organized by the the Network of International Culturalink Entities, Changzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, and the Broadcasting and Tourism & Administrative Committee of China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park.

The musicians performed classical, Chinese and Israeli pieces.

(credit: China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park)

Israeli pianist Michael Tsalka and handpan musician Liron Man played with the Central Opera House Symphony Orchestra and the Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestra, Changzhou Song and Dance Theater. Among others they performed Mozart's "String Quartet No.1," parts of Verdi’s opera "La Traviata" and some Chinese works of symphony of national music such as "Herdsman's song" and "Blue and White Porcelain".

As a symbolic ending, the musicians played the last piece of the concert all together - the Israeli folk song "Hava Nagila".

(credit: China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park)

The concert took place within the framework of 2022 China-Israel Innovation Cooperation Week, which also celebrated thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Development requires innovative talents from an innovative ground, which is indispensable from education’s cultivation and continuation of innovative culture,” said Prof. Gong Xingao, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chancellor of Guangdong Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (GTIIT), while opening the week.

Established in 2015 with the financial support of the Li Ka Shing Foundation, the GTIIT is part of the Shantou University in Guangdong, China. It focuses on research and innovation in engineering and life sciences.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


