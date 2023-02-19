The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli and Indian artists team up to sing together of love and longing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 19, 2023 15:55
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Matti Caspi with Rajiv Bodwade, the Indian DCM, Nurit Tinari, head of the Culture bureau at the Israeli MFA and friends from the diplomatic community (photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN INDIA)
Matti Caspi with Rajiv Bodwade, the Indian DCM, Nurit Tinari, head of the Culture bureau at the Israeli MFA and friends from the diplomatic community
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN INDIA)

Israeli leading composer and singer Matti Caspi teamed up with Indian star Maqsood Mahmood Ali, better known as Lucky Ali, to produce together a song about love and longing.

The song was released in Israel earlier this month. The Hebrew title, “Maga'an,” can be translated as ‘anchor’ or ‘anchorage,’ interestingly reflecting both concepts - similarly to Ali's version “Mere Saath Aa, Mere Paas Aa” (‘come with me, come to me’).

“As a curious boy, I grew up in a kibbutz where immigrants from France, Algeria, Morocco and Tunis fueled it all up,” Caspi said. “The diversity made me start listening to folk music from all over the world including Indian music.”

Caspi has been a popular singer in Israel since the '70s, when he released his iconic song  "Like a childhood dream coming true.”

“Along my 55 years of career I composed more than 1,200 songs but never touched the Indian style though I knew it would happen one day,” he said.

Two years ago, Caspi composed a song that he realized was the result of the Indian influence on his musical sensibilities.

With this realization, the Israeli singer reached out to Israel’s mission in Delhi asking for suggestions to partner with an Indian singer on the song. After going through the works of several artists, with the help of the Israeli cultural attache in India Reuma Manzur, he heard Ali and felt that his voice is exactly what he was looking for.

“These past two years living abroad, I decided to cross borders and connect people through music which has no boundaries,” Caspi remarked.

“I had the honor of working with my friend Lucky Ali. I produced ‘Anchorage’ bringing a magical touch of the Indian soul,” he concluded, adding that he hopes the song will be well received in India as well.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags music singer india
