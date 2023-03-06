The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel and Mongolia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations with special event in China

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 6, 2023 11:56
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Mongolia through Israeli eyes (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in China)
Mongolia through Israeli eyes
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in China)

Israel and Mongolia celebrated thirty years of diplomatic relations in November with a special event highlighting the encounter of cultures through music and photography.

The event was organized by the Embassies of Israel and Mongolia in Beijing and took place in the new cultural complex of the latter.

A new exhibition titled “Mongolia through Israeli eyes” by photographer Igal Slavin was inaugurated for the occasion. An international photographer, Slavin is also the founder of a mentorship program for young photographers, is a partner in the agency Zooming and leads photography trips, teaching the participants to capture the spirit of their destinations through their cameras.

Credit: Embassy of Israel in ChinaCredit: Embassy of Israel in China

The event also included a concert by Israeli musician Liron Man, who performed with a Mongolian artist.

Man is a leading handpan musician. In China, he has been affectionately given the nickname of “guishou” (ghost hands). In his music, he likes to incorporate elements of melodies from across the world, including from African, Eastern European, Latin, Asian, Middle Eastern music as well as from flamenco, jazz, pop, rock, heavy metal, classical music and more.

In addition, those who attended the celebration were offered to participate to a krav maga workshop - the special self-defence technique developed in Israel.

During the event, the Deputy Mongolian Ambassador to China emphasized the importance of the economic and political relations between Israel and Mongolia, while Deputy Ambassador of Israel Yuval Waks stressed the potential of the cooperation yet to be tapped in the fields of agriculture, health and more.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


