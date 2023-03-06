The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Israeli composer celebrates sustainability and peace in Greece

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 6, 2023 14:29
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Mark Eliyahu performs in Greece (photo credit: Tsach Saar)
Mark Eliyahu performs in Greece
(photo credit: Tsach Saar)

Israeli musician and composer Mark Eliyahu performed at the first Global Live Med event in Athens, Greece last November. The event aimed to merge music and advocacy in favor of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It was conceived as a catalyst for dialogue in the Mediterranean in uniting all corners of the region to foster their participation in panel discussions and musical performances.

The panels covered themes central to the UN Goals such as Climate Action, Peace, and Justice.

In addition, the initiative featured a series of musical performances by regional artists: in addition to Eliyahu, Greek lyre virtuoso Sokratis Sinopoulos, Majnoon & Khaikhan from Turkey, and Spanish guitarist Pau Figueres performed.

"We are delighted that the talented Israeli artist Mark Eliyahu had the opportunity to perform in Athens, introducing the Greek audience to the rich and diverse music of Israel and the innovative ways it incorporates traditional elements,” said Deputy Ambassador of Israel in Greece Tsach Saar. “We take great pleasure in supporting cultural events that foster closer connections between our two peoples."

Eliyahu is internationally renowned as a kemenche master. The kemenche, an Iranian bowed string instrument, allows him to blend Western and Eastern musical traditions in unique performances. The son of composer and musician Piris Eliyahu, Mark was raised in a household where music represented work, passion, learning, and joy, and conveys the same message in his own concerts.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music greece Israeli music 365 Days
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by