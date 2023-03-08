The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Special concert in Australia celebrates friendship between Israel and Germany

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 8, 2023 13:37
The Israeli ambassador Amir Maimon on the right (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Australia)
A special concert in Canberra, Australia, celebrated the friendship between Israel and Germany last month.

The event featured classical German works as well as a variety of Israeli pieces showcasing the western and eastern influences on the Jewish State’s artistic landscape.

Organized by the Embassy of Israel in Australia in cooperation with the Embassy of Germany, the concert included performances by pianist Dr. Roman Salyutov from Germany, violinist Ilya Isakovich from the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and Australian opera singer Jade McFaul.

Both ambassadors, Amir Maimon from Israel and Dr Markus Ederer from Germany, attended the concert. Among the guests were also CEOs and program managers of leading cultural institutions from the Australian Capital Territory, local artists, personnel from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, representatives from the diplomatic community, university staff and students, music teachers and music students, and members from the Jewish and German communities of Canberra.

The musicians performed Israeli pieces ranging from folk music to modern pop. A special and moving interpretation of the Hebrew song “Hinneh mah tov” closed the concert.

“Behold how good and how pleasing, for brothers to sit together in unity,” read the biblical verse whose words accompany the melody (Psalms 133:1).

