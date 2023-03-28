The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
México and Israel celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations at the Palacio de Bellas Artes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 28, 2023 22:07
México and Israel celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations (photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)
As part of the cultural activities to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations  between Mexico and Israel, a beautiful concert was held with the performance of the Bellas Artes Chamber Orchestra, Luis Samuel Saloma as invited director, accompanied by the soloists Evgenia Epshtein from Israel and Adrián Justus from Mexico.

The Embassy of Israel in Mexico, together with Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura, organized this concert in the Palace of Fine Arts (Palacio de Bellas Artes), which is the most important cultural venue in Mexico.

Over 1,200 people attended this special event open to the public, including representatives of the government, members of the Jewish community and press.

The show started with the interpretation of Obertura para orquesta de arcos, by Carlos Jiménez Mabarak; following Adagio en Mi Mayor, K. 261, Rondo en Do Mayor, K. 373, of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Praeludium and Allegro, by Fritz Kreisler; Aires gitanos op. 20, by Pablo de Sarasate; Jewish Suite, op. 17, by Marc Lavry, finalizing with the Concert for two violins in Re menor, BWV 1043, by Johann Sebastian Bach.

The culmination of the night was the interpretation of two iconic melodies for México and Israel, Jerusalem of Gold and Cielito Lindo, that Evgenia Epshtein and Adrián Justus played together, with all the audience singing them.

Ambassador of Israel, Zvi Tal: “Music has a very important role in the culture of a country. Mexico and Israel have a long tradition of excellence in the world of music, that is manifested trough this beautiful concert presented by the Chamber Orchestra of Bellas Artes, together with 2 violin virtuoso, managing to vibrate in unison the strings of friendship”.

