Israeli guitarist performs for India’s brightest students

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 28, 2023 22:39
Omry Hvetter Hoter performs in India (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in India)
Omry Hvetter Hoter performs in India
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in India)

Israeli guitarist Omry Hvetter Hoter performed in India in October, presenting his music before some of the country’s brightest students.

Hvetter Hoter, who lives in Goa for several months every year, held a concert at the student festival organized at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) in the city of Roorkee.

Established in 1847, the IIT is one of India’s oldest academic institutions and it attracts students from all over the country, students who go on to become its economic, scientific and political leadership.

Omry Hvetter Hoter performes in India (Credit: ISRAEL EMBASSY IN INDIA)

Hvetter specializes in experimental acoustic sets using the live looping method. He performed before a full hall, with many students eager to take pictures with him at the end of the concert, which was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of Israel in India.

The following day, the musician played again at the WIC, a club that has been cooperating with the embassy of several years. The venue hosts the screening of an Israeli movie every month.

Omry Hvetter Hoter performes in India (Credit: Israeli Embassy) in India
